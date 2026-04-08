Erdoğan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges full implementation

Erdoğan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges full implementation

ANKARA
Erdoğan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges full implementation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 8 that Türkiye welcomes the ceasefire in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran that has turned the region into a “fire zone” since Feb. 28.

"We hope that the ceasefire will be fully implemented on the ground without providing any opportunity for possible provocations and sabotage," the president wrote in a social media post.

Erdoğan congratulated all actors involved in the process leading to the ceasefire, particularly "friend and brother Pakistan."

"It is our sincere wish that our geography, which has suffered greatly from wars, conflicts, tensions and oppressions, will soon attain peace, tranquility and stability. Türkiye will continue to raise the voice of peace in its region and in the world," Erdoğan added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks
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