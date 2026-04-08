Turkish, Dutch top diplomats to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to host his Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen, in Ankara during his upcoming working visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing pressing regional developments, diplomatic sources have said.

This will be Berendsen’s first visit to Türkiye after being appointed as his country’s foreign minister, the sources recalled, adding that Fidan will highlight the importance of the development of multidimensional bilateral ties and increased high-level meetings between the two allies.

The ministers will also review the current situation of the Turkish-EU relations. Fidan is expected to emphasize the need for assessing this relationship through a more strategic perspective and convey that progress is essential in the modernization of the customs union and visa liberalization.

Another important agenda is security, according to sources. The Turkish top diplomat will reiterate that initiatives regarding European security should take place under the NATO umbrella and in coordination with all allies.

Fidan and Berendsen will also discuss regional issues, including the Russian occupation of Ukraine and the war in the Middle East. They will exchange views on the ways to find ways for a permanent agreement between the U.S.-Israel and Iran, as well as between Russia and Ukraine.

Fidan will inform his counterpart about Ankara’s efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and its engagement with Syria for the war-torn country’s reconstruction and repatriation of its citizens.

On Israel, Fidan will stress that the Netanyahu government’s "unlawful actions and annexation policies" as well as attacks on Lebanon that "threaten the regional stability and peace and undermine the international community’s efforts."