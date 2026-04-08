Israeli far-right minister targets Turkish actor over post on Palestinian prisoners

Israeli far-right minister targets Turkish actor over post on Palestinian prisoners

ISTANBUL
Israeli far-right minister targets Turkish actor over post on Palestinian prisoners

 

Turkish actor Görkem Sevindik has drawn backlash in Israel after sharing a social media post about Palestinian prisoners, prompting a response from Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Sevindik, known for his role as “Kadir Baba” in the Kanal D series “Eşref Rüya,” criticized what he described as injustice against Palestinians. Speaking to CNN Türk, the actor said he was speaking out “as a human with a conscience.”

“I am against such cruelty as a human being and as a father. I simply expressed my feelings as an artist,” he said.

The controversy comes amid ongoing regional tensions involving Israel and Iran, as well as Israel’s military actions in Lebanon and policies toward Palestinians.

Israel’s parliament recently passed legislation that would make it easier to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners, limiting appeals. Sevindik reacted strongly on social media, claiming that thousands of Palestinian detainees, including children, could face execution. “If humanity will not stand up today, then when will it?” he wrote, urging people not to remain silent.

Ben-Gvir responded with a video message targeting the actor directly, saying: “You will never be ‘Kadir Baba.’ We live in Israel. You act in a Turkish series. The death penalty for terrorists is now in effect.”

The exchange quickly escalated online, with pro-Israel social media users reportedly sending threats and calling for a boycott of the series, while many Turkish users voiced support for Sevindik.

 

 

 

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