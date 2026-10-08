Saudi military aid to follow constitutional rules: Officials

Saudi military aid to follow constitutional rules: Officials

ANKARA
Saudi military aid to follow constitutional rules: Officials

This handout picture released on October 5, 2026, shows Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (2nd L), Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman (5th from L) and Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (3rd R) attending a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Riyadh. (AFP Photo/Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout)

Any military support Türkiye provides to Saudi Arabia under a trilateral defense pact will be carried out in line with the country’s constitution and relevant legislation, Turkish defense officials said on Oct. 8.

“The process concerning military forces and capabilities that may be provided by our country will be carried out in accordance with our Constitution and the provisions of relevant legislation,” Defense Ministry officials said at a weekly briefing on Oct. 8.

Türkiye and Pakistan agreed Oct. 5 to activate collective deterrence measures under the alliance, known as the Mecca pact, and to rapidly deploy military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia following attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

The pact between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan was signed in Aug. 7, shortly before the Houthis launched an offensive in Yemen.

The officials’ comments came after the three countries held an emergency meeting of the pact’s strategic political and defense committee in Riyadh on Oct. 5.

“Regional developments and collective defense measures were discussed... The necessary measures for providing and deploying the agreed military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia were also discussed,” the officials said at the Oct. 8 briefing.

“It was decided to continue work regarding other political, administrative, military and defense industry mechanisms in accordance with the consensus of the parties and relevant national processes.”

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