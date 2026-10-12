Heybeliada seminary prepares for possible ceremony as reopening talks continue

ISTANBUL

The historic Halki Seminary on Istanbul’s Heybeliada island stands fully restored as high-level diplomatic discussions continue. (AA photo)

Closed for more than five decades, the Halki Seminary could soon host its first major event, with preparations taking shape for a potential Oct. 22 ceremony amid ongoing talks over the Greek Orthodox institution’s future.

Greece’s Ta Nea newspaper reports that a small blessing ceremony could take place in the newly restored building to mark the 35th anniversary of Patriarch Bartholomew’s enthronement, potentially coinciding with an announcement on the seminary’s reopening. However, the date remains unconfirmed as negotiations over resuming education continue.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s personal interest in the process is reportedly helping sustain the talks. Church sources previously said Erdoğan had instructed the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), Türkiye’s body responsible for coordinating and overseeing higher education, to continue discussions with representatives of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate.

While contacts continue over the seminary’s legal status and the conditions required for it to resume operations, restoration work on the historic building is expected to be completed toward the end of October.

Bartholomew has previously expressed his hope that the seminary could welcome its first students as early as autumn this year. However, the patriarch is reportedly keen to ensure that any steps toward reopening are taken on a firm legal basis and in accordance with Turkish legislation.

According to church circles, Bartholomew’s respect for Erdoğan has also contributed to the cautious handling of the process. The priority, they say, is not simply to establish a reopening date but to ensure that every step rests on a solid legal foundation that would make it difficult to reverse.

Located on Heybeliada, one of the Princes’ Islands off Istanbul, the Halki Seminary has long been central to discussions about the training of clergy for the Greek Orthodox Church. Its reopening has remained a longstanding issue for the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, which has sought to resume theological education at the institution.