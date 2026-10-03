Gökçeada emerges as Türkiye’s top pet-friendly destination

Gökçeada emerges as Türkiye’s top pet-friendly destination

ÇANAKKALE
Gökçeada emerges as Türkiye’s top pet-friendly destination

Off the coast of the northwestern province of Çanakkale, pet lovers are flocking to the island of Gökçeada for a unique getaway, taking on coastal hikes, boat tours and curated activities alongside their four-legged companions.

Created in 2021 by Nihan Secal, the “In Nature with My Dog” program has brought together 1,153 people and 928 dogs across 50 events in destinations including Cappadocia, Assos, Selimiye, İğneada and Kalem Island.

Secal said the program was created to address the difficulties dog owners can face when seeking accommodation and activities where their pets are welcome.

By collaborating with select hotels, the organization helps owners travel seamlessly with their dogs. Every canine guest is vetted in advance, and daily schedules are built entirely around the animals’ comfort.

Workshop activities range from dogs painting canvases for their owners to human participants crafting custom bandanas that celebrate their bond with their pets.

Nature walks are another central part of the programs. Groups of around 25 dogs and 30 people typically walk at least 4 kilometers together, offering what Secal described as a distinct “pack experience.”

She emphasized that responsible pet ownership involves more than affection. “Sometimes, because we love them so much, we can do the wrong things,” Secal said. “They need more than accessories; they need routines. Routines create a sense of security.”

Participants said the organized trips make traveling with dogs easier and allow them to spend more meaningful time together. Hotel operators also welcomed the experience, with Gökçeada host Veli Arınç saying they enjoyed accommodating both the owners and their pets.

pet friendly, Türkiye,

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