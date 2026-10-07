ENKA Sanat unveils new season of music and theater

ISTANBUL

High-quality recordings of internationally acclaimed theater productions are shown as part of National Theater Live.

ENKA Sanat will bring virtuoso musicians and acclaimed ensembles from Türkiye and abroad together with audiences during its new season, featuring chamber music concerts, theater productions and filmed performances from National Theater Live.

The season, running from Oct. 26 to Dec. 15, will feature chamber music works ranging from the classical repertoire to contemporary compositions, alongside theater productions and high-quality recordings of internationally acclaimed stage productions screened in cinemas.

One of the highlights will be a Nov. 3 concert by Nexus Trio, featuring violinist Hande Küden, pianist Birsen Ulucan and cellist Çağ Erçağ. Following its premiere at Berlin Philharmonie, the ensemble will give its first concert in Türkiye.

The program will include Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Piano Trio Op. 1 No. 3” and a Piano Trio by Turkish composer Oğuzhan Balcı.

Violinist Cihat Aşkın and pianist Roberto Issoglio will perform the concert “Hafıza” on Nov. 10, focusing on the value Mustafa Kemal Atatürk placed on the arts and the cultural memory he left behind.

The Nov. 24 concert “Resonance” will bring together violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev, cellist Dilbağ Tokay and pianist İlyun Bürkev.





Theater program

The theater program will open with Serkan Keskin’s one-man performance of “The Time Regulation Institute” on Oct. 26. Adapted from Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar’s novel of the same name, the production explores contrasts between East and West and between the old and the new through Hayri İrdal’s relationship with time and the modern world.

Serdar Biliş directs the production, with music by Tuluğ Tırpan.

As part of the children’s “Cheerful Saturdays” series, “Köpek Biti Sirki” will be staged on Nov. 7 in collaboration with the 28th International Istanbul Puppet Festival. The award-winning interactive production, which will be presented in Türkiye for the first time, tells the story of a dog named Rodriguez and his owner, Madame L’Amour.

“Sanatçısı Belirsiz - İvi Buradaydı” (The Artist is Unknown), which premiered at the 30th Istanbul Theater Festival, will be staged at ENKA Sanat on Dec. 8.

Designed and directed by Zeynep Özden and Elif Sözer and written by Çiğdem Erdöl, the play follows the traces of Ivi Stangali, a Greek painter born in Istanbul in 1922 whose works and life have largely been lost to history.

Starring Tilbe Saran, Fulya Peker and Çağdaş Ekin Şişman, the production explores exile, separation, lost paintings and memory through different periods of the artist’s life.

ENKA Sanat will also collaborate with Başka Sinema to bring high-quality recordings of internationally acclaimed theater productions to the big screen as part of National Theater Live.

The series will open on Dec. 1 with “The Audience,” starring Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II. The production focuses on the weekly meetings between the queen and 12 prime ministers during her 60-year reign, offering a glimpse into the personal world behind the monarchy.

Arthur Miller’s classic “All My Sons,” starring Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, will be screened on Dec. 15.