Antalya declaration backs peaceful use of space

ANTALYA

Representatives from 21 countries have adopted the Antalya Declaration supporting the peaceful and sustainable use of space, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Oct. 4.

The text was endorsed by 32 ministers, lawmakers and space agency heads at a meeting ahead of the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC).

Kacır said it was the first joint declaration adopted at the congress’s ministerial and parliamentary meeting.

Türkiye initiated the declaration and prepared it in consultation with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and international partners, he said, urging other countries and international organizations to sign.

The meeting brought together representatives from 38 countries to discuss space law, exploration missions, greater participation by developing countries and a sustainable space economy.

“Progress in space is meaningful only when it produces tangible benefits for people on Earth,” Kacır said, highlighting the role of space technologies in daily life, economic activity and disaster management.

He also stressed the growing contribution of private companies and startups, saying innovation required public support, long-term financing and predictable regulations.

More than 300 companies working in space technologies operate in Türkiye’s technology parks, Kacır said. Work has also begun to establish a dedicated space technology park in Ankara.

Türkiye plans to launch its first lunar spacecraft in early 2027, he added. The craft will have more than 80 percent domestic content and use a hybrid propulsion system developed in Türkiye.

The congress runs from Oct. 5 to 9 in Antalya. Organized by the IAF, it is hosted by the Turkish Space Agency and co-hosted by SAHA Istanbul.