Zile’s history on display at Veni Vidi Vici City Museum

TOKAT

Located in a former barracks building at the entrance of Zile Castle, the museum takes its name from the well-known Latin phrase ‘veni, vidi, vici.’

The thousands-year-old history of Zile district in the northern province of Tokat is on display at the “Veni Vidi Vici City Museum,” located at the entrance of the historic Zile Castle.



Opened in 2022 in a former barracks building at the entrance of Zile Castle, the museum takes its name from the Latin phrase “veni, vidi, vici,” meaning “I came, I saw, I conquered,” reportedly uttered by Roman Emperor Julius Caesar after his victory at the Battle of Zela in 47 B.C.



Covering an area of around 1,000 square meters, the museum tells the story of Zile’s geographical, cultural, social and economic heritage from the Roman period to the Ottoman era through artifacts displayed in showcases, on walls and at stands, as well as costumes, photographs, models, mannequins and wax figures.



Traditional handicrafts, local cuisine and objects from domestic life, models of historic Zile houses and mosques, a miniature recreation of the historic Zile Fair and a life-size statue of Caesar are among the exhibits.



The museum also displays ox carts, horse-drawn carriages, gun carriages and paintings, along with traditional clothing, chests, musical instruments and numerous objects from everyday life.



Necmettin Eryılmaz, the Zile Municipality’s culture director, told Anadolu Agency that the museum occupies the armory section of a 4,000-year-old barracks building at Zile Castle.



Eryılmaz said the area had been restored to its original condition with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Union of Historical Towns.



“We created a beautiful museum for 7,000-year-old Zile. The museum is called the ‘Veni Vidi Vici City Museum.’ We turned Caesar’s words into a brand,” he said.



Eryılmaz said the museum portrays life in Zile from the time of Caesar to the present day.



“We have tried to portray, through various sections, what life in Zile was like from Caesar’s time to the present. Those who do not know their past cannot shape their future,” he said.



Eryılmaz noted that 62,000 domestic and foreign visitors had visited the museum during the summer season this year.



“It has become one of Tokat’s most important tourist attractions. Our fellow citizens donate these artifacts to the museum without asking for any payment,” he said.