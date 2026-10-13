Water safety concerns close schools in northern Türkiye

TOKAT

People gather outside a hospital’s emergency unit in Tokat.

Schools in the city center of Türkiye’s northern province of Tokat were closed on Oct. 12 for disinfection amid a water safety scare that led nearly 3,000 people to seek medical treatment.

The Tokat Governor’s Office said the one-day closure covered all public and private formal and nonformal education institutions and rehabilitation centers to allow thorough disinfection.

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea began on the evening of Oct. 9, first among children, before adults also sought treatment. As of 8 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2,914 people had sought medical care. Six of the 18 hospitalized children were discharged, while those still receiving treatment were in good condition.

Authorities investigating the cause sent drinking water samples from across the city to the Ankara Public Health Reference Laboratory. Results were expected within three days.

The Governor’s Office advised residents to use reliable bottled water for drinking and cooking until the results were available. Tap water could be used for other daily needs but should not be swallowed, it said. Findings and updates would be shared with the public.

Tokat Municipality said on Oct. 11 that sewage had not entered the drinking water network, citing its Water and Sewerage Directorate’s technical assessment. It said no technical evidence linked the illnesses to municipal infrastructure and urged residents to follow official statements rather than unverified claims.