Türkiye’s watch market reaches $1.5 billion

Türkiye’s watch market reaches $1.5 billion

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s watch market reaches $1.5 billion

AA Photo

Türkiye’s watch market is estimated to be worth around $1.5 billion annually, with yearly sales reaching nearly 8 million units, according to data compiled from the All Watchmakers Businessmen Association (TÜSAD).

The market, which was valued at $1.37 billion in 2023, is estimated to have reached $1.5 billion as of 2025, while annual sales volumes stand at about 8 million watches.

Türkiye’s watch imports rose 14.7 percent year-on-year to $525.4 million in 2025 and are expected to reach around $600 million by the end of this year. Import volumes increased 1.5 percent to 7.57 million units, with purchases from Switzerland accounting for 71.3 percent of import value and 6.8 percent of total volume.
Watch exports climbed to $41.4 million during the same period, while the number of exported watches totaled 349,608 units.

All Watchmakers Businessmen Association Chairman Ahmet Aydın said Türkiye’s watch market is projected to expand to $2.35 billion by 2028. He added that the vast majority of watches sold in Türkiye are imported from Switzerland, China, Japan and Germany.

According to Aydın, Türkiye has around 8,000 watch retail and repair shops, while demand for high-end watches is particularly strong in major cities including Istanbul, İzmir, Ankara, Antalya, Adana and Bursa. Swiss and Japanese watches are among the most expensive products in the market, he said.

Economy,

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