Türkiye’s bluefin tuna exports surge, led by Japan

İZMİR

Türkiye’s bluefin tuna exports rose 318.9 percent year-on-year to $77.85 million in the first 10 months of 2026, with Japan accounting for roughly two-thirds of the export value.

Türkiye shipped 5,802 metric tons from January through October. Japan, where bluefin is prized for sushi and sashimi, bought $50.82 million worth. South Korea followed at $19.68 million, while first-time buyer China imported $6.16 million worth.

Turkish fishers catch tuna in the Mediterranean under quotas set by the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT). They fish from May 15 through the end of June, towing the live catch in large cages on a roughly monthlong trip to Aegean farms. Most of the farms are off the Aegean province of İzmir.

Smaller farms can handle 250 to 300 metric tons a year, while larger sites can exceed 1,000. Divers feed the tuna sardines, anchovies, chub mackerel and mackerel for about six months, and some fish reach 600 kilograms. At harvest, divers return to the cages to help transfer the fish to offshore processing vessels.

Farms favor the cooler waters off İzmir’s Çeşme and Karaburun districts because the fish grow fattier and yields improve. Describing tuna farming as long and demanding, İzmir Provincial Agriculture and Forestry Director Kahraman Akdoğan told the state-run Anadolu Agency Türkiye has six tuna farms. The catch quota is 3,095 metric tons, he said, and the farms fatten the catch to nearly 6,300 metric tons for export.

“The Far East is our main market,” Akdoğan said. He credited Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı with helping open the Chinese market this year. He said exporters faced no problems and rising quotas were helping Türkiye gain market share.

Hasan Yılmaz, who manages a farm off İzmir, said crews record each fish as it enters the pens. The feeding program is designed to improve growth, fat content, nutritional quality and market value.

Japanese factory ships have arrived to process the tuna for export. Yılmaz said the harvest was going well and had met the farm’s targets so far. Yasuhito Fujisawa, a Japanese buyer who traveled to İzmir to purchase tuna, said both the red meat and fatty cuts stood out for their quality.

ICCAT sets catch quotas to curb overfishing and protect stocks. The quotas cap the weight of wild tuna that fishers can land. Fattening the fish in sea cages increases the volume available for export.