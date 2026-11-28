Turkish veteran gets Korean War medal after 74 years

VAN

A 94-year-old Korean War veteran has received a medal and certificate from South Korea at a ceremony in Türkiye’s eastern province of Van, 74 years after his deployment.

Hüsnü Kaya was born in Doğuyeli village in the Solhan district of the eastern province of Bingöl. He recalled reaching Korea in 1952 after a monthlong sea voyage and serving on the Chorwon front. He returned to Türkiye after the war and settled in the eastern province of Muş in 1988. For decades, he did not apply for the medal.

He applied to the Turkish Combat Veterans Association four months ago with help from Remziye Denk Demiralp, a Korean War veteran’s daughter he met in Van. South Korea sent the medal and certificate after the association took up his case.

Cafer Uğur, head of the association’s Van branch, presented the honors at the branch office. Kaya, who has 11 children and 100 grandchildren, grew emotional as he accepted them. “I am proud and happy to receive the medal after 74 years,” he said.

Türkiye sent its first brigade to South Korea in 1950 after North Korea invaded, joining the fighting under the United Nations Command. South Korea’s veterans ministry puts Türkiye’s deployment at nearly 15,000 troops, with more than 700 killed and more than 2,000 wounded. An armistice halted the fighting in July 1953, but Turkish units remained in South Korea after the cease-fire. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1957.