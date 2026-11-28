Tourists explore Cappadocia’s autumn beauty on photo safaris

NEVŞEHİR

Tourists visiting Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage site in central Türkiye, are exploring the region’s distinctive landscapes through photo safari tours held throughout the year.

The region’s valleys, dotted with fairy chimneys and unusual rock formations, take on shades of yellow, orange and green in autumn, offering visitors opportunities to capture its seasonal scenery.

Organized with four-wheel-drive vehicles, the tours take visitors to remote valleys and panoramic viewpoints that are difficult to reach by ordinary cars. Participants from Türkiye and abroad stop at scenic locations to photograph the region’s natural and historical landmarks.

Özay Onur, head of the Nevşehir Tourist Guides Chamber, said autumn brought a particular charm to Cappadocia as rainfall enhanced the colors of its volcanic tuff formations.

He said jeep safaris allowed visitors to explore areas inaccessible to regular vehicles, including valleys containing fairy chimneys, rock-cut churches and former human settlements.

Halil Atay, who runs a local tour company, said the excursions were specifically designed around photography, allowing tourists to discover locations they might miss on other activities, including hot-air balloon rides. He added that many visitors taking the tours during the autumn season came from East Asia.

Chinese tourist Vivian Tsai described Cappadocia as a destination unlike anywhere else, praising its range of activities and autumn scenery.

“Türkiye is a very beautiful country. There are so many activities in Cappadocia. I recommend everyone visit here. It feels as if we are in another world. Anyone who sees this place will realize they have never seen somewhere so beautiful before,” she said.