Türkiye’s auto market poised to contract in 2026

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s automotive market is on track to end 2026 with a decline after three years of strong sales performance.

According to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales fell 24.3 percent year-on-year in September to 83,469 units. Passenger car sales dropped 27.8 percent to 63,736 units. In the first nine months of the year, the overall market declined 13.4 percent from a year earlier to 803,465 units.

Hakan Tiftik, head of the ODMD, said recent developments in financial markets, alongside global economic challenges, have led some consumers to postpone purchasing decisions.

“Recent developments in financial markets have also caused consumers to delay their buying decisions. Promotional campaigns may support purchasing decisions in the short term, but consumers need easier access to financing,” he said.

Tiftik said the slowdown had accelerated during the summer months and could not be explained solely by base effects following exceptionally high sales levels over the past two to three years.

“Of course, it is important to take into account the very high sales levels recorded over the last two to three years. However, it is not sufficient to explain the current slowdown solely through base effects,” he said.

Looking ahead, Tiftik said financing conditions, consumer confidence, vehicle prices, developments in the used-car market and promotional campaigns would be key factors shaping demand in the final quarter of the year.

“Under current conditions, we expect the total automotive market to reach between 1.1 million and 1.2 million units by the end of the year,” he said.

Recalling that limited access to credit remains one of the biggest challenges facing the market, Tiftik said the situation has made vehicle ownership increasingly difficult, particularly for middle-income consumers.

Tiftik also noted that recent developments in financial markets had led some consumers to postpone purchases. While he did not explicitly mention the issue, his comments came amid the recent crisis involving investment funds in Türkiye.