Türkiye urges Israel to end incursions into Syria

WASHINGTON

Türkiye urged Israel on Oct. 12 to halt its military incursions in Syria and comply with the 1974 disengagement agreement, saying its actions were undermining the country’s stability and economic recovery.

“The situation is particularly alarming in southern Syria, where continued military incursions and expansionist actions and words are getting out of control,” Türkiye’s U.N. envoy Ahmet Yıldız told the Security Council.

He cited renewed Israeli activity along the “Sufa 53 line” in Quneitra, describing it as an attempt to undermine the agreement and impose new facts on the ground.

“These reckless acts must stop,” he said.

Yıldız called for Israel’s withdrawal from the occupied Syrian Golan and compliance with relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 497.

He said Syria needed stability to rebuild its economy, attract investment and participate in regional energy and connectivity projects.

A sovereign and unified Syria capable of securing its borders would also serve Israel’s interests, he added.

Israel moved troops into the Golan buffer zone and nearby positions after Bashar al-Assad’s fall on Dec. 8, 2024.

It says its deployments are driven by security concerns, while Damascus demands their withdrawal.

Yıldız also said the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces had opened a new phase in the integration process and urged the remaining arrangements to be fully implemented without delay.

He welcomed Damascus’ cooperation with the international coalition against ISIL.

Around 2.2 million Syrians remain under temporary protection in Türkiye, Yıldız said, adding that economic conditions, security concerns and Israeli incursions had slowed returns.

Addressing the same session, Syria’s U.N. envoy Ibrahim Olabi said those claiming to seek security “should not be killing Syrian citizens within Syrian territory.”

He said security depended on international legitimacy and Security Council resolutions, and urged support for Syria’s economic recovery and reconstruction.

Olabi called for help restoring schools, hospitals and water and electricity networks, as well as resources and expertise to clear mines and other remnants of war.