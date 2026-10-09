Türkiye, Syria review integration efforts in Ankara

Türkiye, Syria review integration efforts in Ankara

ANKARA
Türkiye, Syria review integration efforts in Ankara

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın. (AA photo)

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın met Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Ankara on Oct. 8 to discuss security cooperation and developments in Syria, security sources said.

The two reviewed the integration process following the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and discussed maintaining coordination against terrorist groups, including ISIL, the sources said.

The integration process aims to bring military and civilian institutions in northeastern Syria under central government authority.

Kalın and al-Shaibani also discussed continuing Israeli attacks in southern Syria and the implications of lifting U.S. sanctions, including how the move could help strengthen Syria’s defense capabilities.

Bilateral relations, areas of cooperation, ties with neighboring countries and regional stability were also on the agenda.

Shaibani separately met Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara the same day.

Fidan had visited Damascus on Sept. 13, when he stressed the importance of implementing decisions on the integration process without delay.

Earlier on Oct. 8, Shaibani met U.S. envoy to Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack in Istanbul.

Their discussions covered bilateral relations, regional developments and cooperation on security and stability, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

Barrack said on X that the meeting addressed shared priorities in responding to regional threats. Shaibani described the discussions as productive, saying they had examined priority issues and ways to move forward.

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