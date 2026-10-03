Türkiye, Georgia sign education cooperation deal

Türkiye, Georgia sign education cooperation deal

TBILISI
Türkiye, Georgia sign education cooperation deal

 

Türkiye and Georgia signed an agreement on Oct. 2 to strengthen education cooperation, including language teaching and work toward recognition of diplomas and other educational documents.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and his Georgian counterpart, Givi Mikanadze, signed the deal after talks at Georgia’s Education Ministry in Tbilisi.

The agreement envisages opening educational institutions on a reciprocal basis, promoting the teaching of Turkish and Georgian, and increasing exchanges of information and experience in education.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Tekin said stronger cooperation between the two neighbors would help strengthen peace, human rights and democracy in the region.

Mikanadze said the visit reflected the close relationship between the two countries.

“This visit once again underscores the extremely positive cooperation, strategic partnership and friendship between the two countries,” he said.

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