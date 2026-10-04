Turkish school opens doors in Damascus

DAMASCUS

The Damascus International Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Turkish School opened its doors to students on Sunday, Oct. 4. (AA Photo)

A Turkish school established as part of ongoing educational cooperation between Türkiye and Syria opened its doors to students in Damascus on Oct. 4, marking another step in Ankara’s efforts to support the country’s education sector.

A delegation from Türkiye’s Education Ministry attended the inauguration of the Damascus International Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Turkish School.

Designed to provide education across all levels, from kindergarten through primary, middle and high school, the school has 36 classrooms and a capacity of approximately 1,000 students.

It will begin providing educational services with the 2026-2027 academic year.

The school was founded to foster peace and stability in Syria, help Syrian families return home and support children’s reintegration. Through educational cooperation, it also aims to deepen the long-standing historical, cultural and humanitarian bonds between Türkiye and Syria.

The school is expected to serve as a pioneering educational institution that brings Türkiye’s accumulated expertise and experience in education to students in the region, while contributing to stronger bonds of friendship and fraternity between the two countries.

Türkiye has hosted the largest number of Syrians displaced by the conflict that erupted in Syria in 2011. Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, a significant number of Syrians returned to their country. Türkiye is still home to around 2.25 million Syrians.

Ankara has continued to provide support to Syria’s new government across a range of areas as Damascus seeks to rebuild the country following years of conflict.