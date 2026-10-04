Turkish Cyprus ferry tragedy toll hits 19 with

Turkish Cyprus ferry tragedy toll hits 19 with

KYRENIA
Turkish Cyprus ferry tragedy toll hits 19 with

Rescuers recovered another body from the ferry tragedy that occurred off Turkish Cyprus in late August, raising the death toll to 19 with nine people still missing, officials said on Oct. 3.


The update came in a statement from the office of Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel.


The crowded “Filo Jet” ferry carrying 267 people capsized on Aug. 30 shortly after leaving the port of Kyrenia in the north of the divided island.


Rescuers pulled 239 people to safety but eight others died, triggering a huge operation to find 20 missing people.
Search efforts have continued ever since with expert crews searching in and around the wreckage which is lying at a depth of 514 meters (1,686 feet).


On Sept. 25, Üstel said rescuers had found the ferry’s voyage data recorder (VDR), its “black box,” which had been handed to the police for examination, with its data expected to give a clearer indication of what caused the tragedy.


He said efforts to search for the wreckage had been completed, but efforts to find those still missing would continue.


Within hours of the tragedy, police arrested nine people on suspicion of death through negligence, among them ferry captain Mustafa Öz, seven crew members and a director of Filo Denizcilik, the ferry’s operator.


All nine were back in court in Kyrenia on Oct. 2 for a hearing at which their remand in custody was extended for another seven days.


At the hearing, police told the court the VDR had been handed to the Turkish authorities on Sept. 30 and that the data stored on it had been transferred to a drive then and returned to them but said analyzing it would take some time.

Cyrprus,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

    Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

  2. Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

    Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

  3. ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

    ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

  4. Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

    Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

  5. US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics

    US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israel’s renewed work in southern Syria

Türkiye condemns Israel’s renewed work in southern Syria
Türkiye, allies to hold defense talks in Riyadh

Türkiye, allies to hold defense talks in Riyadh
Antalya declaration backs peaceful use of space

Antalya declaration backs peaceful use of space
Türkiye, Mecca pact allies to discuss regional security in Riyadh

Türkiye, Mecca pact allies to discuss regional security in Riyadh
Turkish school opens doors in Damascus

Turkish school opens doors in Damascus
Trump sees no obstacle to lifting Türkiye sanctions

Trump sees no obstacle to lifting Türkiye sanctions
WORLD Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered an investigation into the desecration of the U.S. flag during military parades held in Baghdad to mark the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces from Iraq.
ECONOMY ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

Equities rallied on Oct. 5 after a big miss on U.S. jobs creation gave the Federal Reserve breathing room to hold off an interest rate hike this month, while traders were also cheered by another drop in oil prices that eased inflation concerns.
SPORTS Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has broken his silence on a sweeping referee investigation, vowing full cooperation with authorities and vehemently defending his administration from blame for “decades of corruption” in the sport.
﻿