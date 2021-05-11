President Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with regional leaders

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke separately by phone late on May 10 with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish Communications Directorate, the three leaders discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

All Muslims are in fact the addressees of Israel's inhuman attacks on Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinians, Erdoğan said during his call with King Abdullah II.

During the calls, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of working together to stop Israel's "despicable" attacks.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.​​​​​​​

Turkish foreign minister holds phone call with Palestinian counterpart

Turkey’s foreign minister spoke by phone late on May 10 with his Palestinian and Tunisian counterparts as well as the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) amid Israeli attacks on Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi discussed the latest developments in Jerusalem and the steps to be taken in the international arena, according to diplomatic sources.

During his call with Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Cavusoglu discussed the steps to be taken to convene the OIC's Jerusalem committee and to mobilize the international community, including the U.N.