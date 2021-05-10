President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of Hamas, on the phone to discuss the recent tension in Jerusalem.

According to a written statement by Presidential Communications Directorate, the phone calls were related to Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinians.

During the phone calls, Erdoğan described Israel’s attacks in Jerusalem as “terror” and condemned, in the strongest possible terms, those heinous attacks, which hurt the conscience of all humanity, not just Muslims, and the oppression, which Palestinians are subjected to.

Stressing that he will do everything in his power to mobilize the world, starting with the Islamic world, to stop Israel’s terror and occupation, Erdoğan reiterated that Turkey would always remain a supporter of the Palestinian cause, stand with its Palestinian brothers and sisters and defend Jerusalem’s honor.

