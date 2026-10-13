PKK withdraws from four bases in northern Iraq

PKK withdraws from four bases in northern Iraq

ANKARA
PKK withdraws from four bases in northern Iraq

 

The PKK has withdrawn from four cave bases in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, Turkish security sources said on Oct. 12.

The group vacated the Hebat, Yajk, Sabri and Sason shelters in Metina’s Baze area on Oct. 8, the sources said.

The area had long served as a base and transit point for the group.

The withdrawal is part of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, under which the PKK decided to dissolve last year.

Speaking in Gaziantep on Oct. 12, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said some caves and weapons in Metina had been handed over to state institutions, describing the handover as an important step.

He said applying legal measures covering PKK members required security agencies to confirm the group’s disarmament and dissolution, followed by an announcement by the National Security Council.

The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration was published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 18.

Kurtulmuş said a board chaired by the vice president would oversee the process, alongside a parliamentary monitoring committee.

He also called for complete disarmament and steps to strengthen the rule of law and democratic standards.

Nechirvan Barzani, president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, meanwhile voiced support for the process at the Middle East Research Institute forum in Erbil on Oct. 12.

Barzani said the initiative was serious and that concerns about its pace were understandable, adding that the issue could not be resolved overnight.

“It may not be moving as quickly as we would like, but it is moving in the right direction,” he said.

Barzani said Erbil was ready to contribute. He also said whoever resolved the issue would deserve the Nobel Peace Prize, singling out President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb
LATEST NEWS

  1. US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

    US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

  2. MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

    MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

  3. India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

    India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

  4. Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

    Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

  5. Municipalities union set to elect new leader

    Municipalities union set to elect new leader
Recommended
MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan
Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network
Municipalities union set to elect new leader

Municipalities union set to elect new leader
İmamoğlu begins 4-day defense in corruption trial

İmamoğlu begins 4-day defense in corruption trial
Greek Cypriot leader plans Türkiye visit for COP31

Greek Cypriot leader plans Türkiye visit for COP31
Turkish FM to urge more pressure on Israel at Baku summit

Turkish FM to urge more pressure on Israel at Baku summit
Türkiye moves to revise data protection legislation in EU visa liberalization push

Türkiye moves to revise data protection legislation in EU visa liberalization push
WORLD India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

Rescuers dragged out 13 dead children from India’s Ganges River after an overloaded boat capsized en route to a Hindu festival, officials said on Oct. 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the “deeply painful” tragedy.
ECONOMY US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

U.S. annual inflation rose to 3.7 percent in September, exceeding forecasts as higher fuel prices drove the increase, while core inflation also topped expectations, official data showed on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿