Over 90,000 spectators expected at Türkiye’s opera and ballet festivals

ANKARA

More than 90,000 people are expected to have attended opera and ballet festivals held across Türkiye during the 2025-2026 artistic season, according to Barış Salcan, director general and artistic director of the State Opera and Ballet.

The State Opera and Ballet, under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, has taken opera and ballet performances to audiences across the country through a series of festivals staged in major cultural and historical venues.

The festival program included the 17th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival, held from May 21 to June 9; the ninth International Efes Opera and Ballet Festival, from June 26 to July 8; the 23rd International Bodrum Ballet Festival, from July 31 to Aug. 17; the second Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival; and the 33rd International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, held from Sept. 12 to 26.

The second Denizli Opera and Ballet Days, which opened May 8 with the epic opera Troya, is continuing its program and will close on Nov. 21 with Georges Bizet’s Carmen.

Salcan said the 2025-2026 artistic season had been particularly active, with the number of performances increased compared with previous seasons.

“We expect more than 90,000 spectators across all the festivals. We will probably close the festivals with more than 90,000 spectators,” Salcan said, adding that the overall attendance figure was encouraging and could increase further in coming years.

He said the festival program brought a broad range of performances to audiences across Türkiye, describing the season as a major celebration of the arts.

Looking ahead to the 2026-2027 artistic season, preparations will begin for next summer’s festivals, Salcan said. The State Opera and Ballet also plans to expand performances at archaeological sites and ancient theaters.

Performances have already been staged at the ancient theaters of Aspendos and Ephesus, as well as at Bodrum Castle.

“We want to increase the number of ancient cities [hosting performances]. We are preparing performances at other ancient theaters and ancient cities,” Salcan said. “When ancient cities meet art, they come alive.”