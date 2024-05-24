Over 40 charged for defrauding tourists in Istanbul

Over 40 charged for defrauding tourists in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Over 40 charged for defrauding tourists in Istanbul

In a major crackdown on tourist scams in Istanbul, 46 suspects face up to 762 years in prison for overcharging and even assaulting foreign tourists at local restaurants and nightclubs.

An ongoing investigation in Istanbul has led to dozens facing charges for allegedly scamming foreign tourists in the food and beverage sector. These individuals, including 26 who were arrested, have been accused of operating a scheme that involved overcharging tourists and physically assaulting those who refused to pay exorbitant bills.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office prepared an indictment charging the suspects with a range of crimes including "establishing an organization with the aim of committing a crime” and other serious offenses. If convicted, the defendants could face sentences ranging from 21 to 762 years in prison.

The indictment detailed a sophisticated scheme operating in popular tourist areas such as Taksim and Karaköy. Once the tourists were seated, hostesses would engage them in conversation to gauge their financial status and the duration of their stay. This information was used to determine how much to inflate the bill by charging higher fees to tourists nearing the end of their visit.

When tourists tried to leave, they were presented with exorbitant bills. If they objected, they faced threats, intimidation and sometimes physical violence until they paid.

Prosecutor's Office referenced the 2012 documentary "Scam City Istanbul" by Conor Woodman, to underline the impact of such scams on Türkiye's tourism industry. The documentary showcased similar fraudulent activities in Istanbul, demonstrating the methods used to defraud tourists and the negative image these activities projected internationally.

The prosecutor emphasized that these criminal organizations not only defraud tourists but also severely damage the country's tourism sector and international reputation.

defrauding, charged,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

    More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

  2. Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

    Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

  3. G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

    G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

  4. Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

    Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

  5. Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

    Roman Bath protected by glass terrace
Recommended
92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya

92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya
Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers

Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers
14-year-old girl’s uncut hair reaches astonishing 160 centimeters

14-year-old girl’s uncut hair reaches astonishing 160 centimeters
Yusufeli residents rebuild lives after dam project

Yusufeli residents rebuild lives after dam project
Famed diver captures Gallipolis shipwrecks

Famed diver captures Gallipoli's shipwrecks
Art and education project launched for juvenile inmates in Samsun

Art and education project launched for juvenile inmates in Samsun
WORLD More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

Rescue teams arrived at the site of a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's remote highlands Saturday, helping villagers search for hundreds of people feared dead under towering mounds of rubble and mud.
ECONOMY US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

Markets fell in Asia and Europe on May 23 , tracking a sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a string of better-than-expected U.S. data that added to worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿