MHP: Türkiye should provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia

MHP: Türkiye should provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia

ANKARA
MHP: Türkiye should provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, during his weekly adress at the parliament on Oct. 13. (AA Photo)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has called on the Turkish government to extend “all possible military support” to Saudi Arabia following escalating Houthi strikes.

“Under the Mecca Alliance, our country should be allowed to provide all possible military assistance for Saudi Arabia’s defense, ensuring a meticulous and resolute response to actions that violate international law,” Bahçeli said during his weekly address at the parliament on Oct. 13.

In early August, Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia formed the Mecca Alliance, a mutual defense pact stipulating that an attack against one member is considered an attack against all. “It is well known that escalating Houthi attacks against our friend and ally, Saudi Arabia, have resulted in severe civilian casualties,” Bahçeli said, referring to historical and cultural bonds between the two countries.

Recalling that the Houthis targeted sacred sites in Mecca and other cities in Saudi Arabia, Bahçeli said “We can in no way remain indifferent to attacks targeting these lands, which are preserved within the history, culture, belief, faith and state tradition of the Turkish nation. We will do whatever is necessary. If the means of diplomacy prove insufficient in this regard, deterrent force must be used.”

The continued escalation in Yemen at the hands of the Houthis threatens regional security and maritime safety in the Red Sea, the MHP leader noted.
“We hope that the Houthis immediately stop their attacks, that a lasting political settlement is reached in Yemen, and that regional disputes are settled through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

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