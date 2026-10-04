Legendary Orient Express train arrives in Istanbul

Legendary Orient Express train arrives in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Legendary Orient Express train arrives in Istanbul

Passengers wave as the Orient Express arrives in Istanbul, completing a journey from Paris across seven countries with over 70 travelers.

The legendary Orient Express train has reached Istanbul from Paris, carrying over 70 passengers across seven countries into Türkiye’s metropolis, on its second journey of the year.

Operated by U.K.-based Belmond as the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the train departed Paris on Sept. 25. It traveled through Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, stopping in Budapest, Bucharest and Varna before entering Türkiye through the northwestern province of Edirne.

Due to renovation work at the Kapikule station, passport controls took place at the Edirne station, where luggage underwent x-ray scans before being transferred to trucks bound for Istanbul hotels. The train then reached Istanbul’s Bakirkoy station, where a welcoming ceremony awaited passengers.

“Making this trip today is what makes the train special, and most of our guests will stay in Türkiye for a few days,” train official Francesco Bonotto said. Bonotto said the journey lacks its magic without Istanbul, noting passenger feedback justifies the expensive ticket prices.

Janan Benabud, whose father previously served as Morocco’s ambassador in Ankara, said returning to Türkiye feels like coming home. “We will stay at the Pera Palace and visit the Topkapi and Dolmabahce palaces, the Spice Bazaar, Sultanahmet and the Museum of Innocence,” she said.

Tansel Dogan, a passenger living in Germany for 16 years, celebrated turning 50 years old on the train passing through four capitals as a gift from his German husband Stefan Schiessl. “We made beautiful friendships and took a nice journey through time,” Dogan said. Schiessl said he looks forward to eating kokorec at his favorite Istanbul spot.

The train will depart the Bakirkoy station at 12 p.m. on Oct. 2 and exit Türkiye via Kapikule at 10.05 p.m. the same day. The Orient Express is a legendary luxury rail service immortalized by Agatha Christie’s novel “Murder on the Orient Express.”

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