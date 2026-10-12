Keffiyeh-patterned balloons fly over Cappadocia in call for Gaza peace

NEVŞEHİR

<p>Hot air balloons decorated with keffiyehs fly over the fairy chimneys in Göreme, Cappadocia, Türkiye. (AA Photo)</p>

Hot air balloons featuring keffiyeh patterns, a symbol associated with Palestinian identity, took to the skies over Cappadocia at sunrise, drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and calling on the international community to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of aid.

The “Peace Balloons” lifted off from Göreme, a town in central Türkiye known for its distinctive rock formations and hot air balloon tours. Flying above the region’s famous fairy chimneys, the balloons carried messages of solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for peace and international unity.

Sudanese student Mustafa Khaleel, speaking at the event, urged the international community to take stronger action on the situation in Gaza, where Israel’s military campaign since Oct. 7, 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and injured hundreds of thousands, according to his remarks. He said many people were still believed to be trapped under rubble.

Khaleel said that despite ceasefire initiatives, conditions continued to threaten civilian lives. Women, children, older people and other civilians had been affected by the violence, while mosques, hospitals, schools and residential areas had also sustained damage.

He also highlighted the strain on Gaza’s health care system, saying shortages of electricity, fuel and medicine had made it increasingly difficult for patients to receive treatment. People with chronic conditions, including kidney failure, cancer and diabetes, faced particular difficulties accessing care.

Pregnant women had been forced to give birth without reliable electricity or adequate medical services, Khaleel said, adding that journalists had also lost their lives while trying to report on events in the enclave.

He urged the removal of all barriers to humanitarian aid, warning of the devastating toll hunger is taking on civilians. He called on international organizations and foreign governments to implement more decisive measures to bring the suffering to an end.

Khaleel warned against letting political interests or diplomatic calculations overshadow the situation in Gaza. He called on international institutions and decision-makers to fulfill their duties by halting the attacks and guaranteeing uninterrupted humanitarian access.

Furthermore, Khaleel called for safeguarding hospitals and medical staff, lifting restrictions on patient treatment and holding violators accountable under international law.

Addressing Türkiye and international mechanisms, he urged further action to end Israeli attacks in Gaza and other parts of the region, as well as to bring the occupation to an end.