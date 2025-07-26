Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia employs AI system to protect heritage

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia, a historic monument that has stood for 1,500 years, has embraced advanced artificial intelligence technology to protect its invaluable heritage and enhance visitor management.

This new AI-supported security system features hundreds of upgraded cameras inside the mosque, according to Levent Çetin, deputy director at Istanbul’s foundations authority.

The smart system detects unauthorized access attempts to restricted areas in real time and immediately alerts staff, allowing for quick intervention to protect the monument.

Çetin highlighted that the AI-enhanced security not only increases surveillance coverage but also significantly assists personnel in maintaining the mosque’s safety and integrity.

In addition to security advancements, an audio guide system offering explanations in 23 languages was introduced last year to enrich the visitor experience without disturbing worship activities.

Following its reconversion into a mosque in July 2020 after 86 years as a museum, Hagia Sophia has since employed a comprehensive visitor management plan, according to Çetin.

The plan includes physical security measures around architectural features such as mosaics, enabling visitors to access certain galleries without risking damage to historic elements.

“We reorganized entry and exit points to eliminate long queues, allowing worshippers and tourists to move comfortably,” Çetin said.

In addition to efforts to enhance visitor experience, restoration projects on key structural elements like the main and side domes, as well as minarets and adjacent historic buildings, also continue progressively in the historic monument, Çetin noted.

These combined efforts ensure the protection of Hagia Sophia’s invaluable heritage while enhancing the visitor experience, now backed by advanced AI technology.