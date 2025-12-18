$12 million in flowers exported for New Year celebrations

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has exported $12 million worth of cut flowers to 35 countries ahead of New Year’s celebrations, marking a vibrant season for the ornamental plant industry.

With the arrival of December, activity in the flower sector intensifies. Flowers harvested from greenhouses are packaged in processing facilities and shipped across the country as well as abroad.

İsmail Yılmaz, chairman of the Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters’ Association, told state-run Anadolu Agency that New Year shipments were nearing completion and that additional orders were currently being prepared.

Yılmaz said Türkiye exported approximately 72 million stems of flowers for the New Year period. “Our biggest market is the Netherlands. Beyond the Netherlands, we made significant sales to the United Kingdom, Germany, Bulgaria and Romania. In total, we exported to 35 countries during this period,” he noted.

He reported a 15 percent increase in exports compared with last year.

Red flowers were in particularly high demand for New Year’s celebrations, Yılmaz said, adding that white, burgundy and purple varieties were also popular.

Carnations remain Türkiye’s leading export product in the ornamental plant sector. “Carnation is the flower we produce and export the most. For New Year’s as well, carnations topped our shipments. Alongside carnations, we also exported flowers such as sweet william,” he added.

 

