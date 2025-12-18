Canada’s Air Transat launches flights to Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL

Air Transat’s inaugural flight from Toronto landed at Istanbul Airport on Dec. 17, marking the Canadian carrier’s official entry into the Turkish market.

Quebec‑based Air Transat is now the ninth new airline added to the airport’s network in 2025 and the 116th scheduled passenger carrier served overall.

Istanbul Airport offers connections to more than 330 destinations.

Known for its strong presence in holiday destinations across the Americas and Europe, Air Transat was named “World’s Best Leisure Airline” at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Its new operations are expected to serve as an important bridge for both tourism and business travel between Türkiye and Canada.

The airline operates its Istanbul flights with wide‑body Airbus A330‑200 aircraft. Services from Toronto run on Tuesday and Saturday evenings, while return flights from Istanbul take place on Wednesdays and Sundays. The twice‑weekly schedule will increase to three flights per week starting June 2026.

A ceremony was held at Istanbul Airport to mark the first flight.

Speaking at the event, Server Aydın, chief commercial officer at İGA Istanbul Airport, emphasized the significance of the new route.

Aydın said that İGA continues to strengthen its vision of being one of the world’s most important global hubs.

He added that the new connection will boost tourism and trade potential between Türkiye and Canada.

Aydın also noted that the route will further reinforce Istanbul’s leading role in the international aviation ecosystem.