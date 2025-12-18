Istanbul holds vast untapped potential in congress tourism: TÜRSAB

ANTALYA

Türkiye’s congress tourism activity is concentrated largely in Istanbul and Antalya, but Istanbul’s potential is far greater than its current performance, according to Hasan Eker, vice president of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

Eker said that research shows Istanbul has the capacity to rank fifth in the world for congress tourism.

“Right now, Istanbul ranks 20th. Yet in terms of potential and infrastructure, it is actually in the top five globally,” he said.

He explained that this potential stems from the city’s extensive meeting facilities, accommodation capacity, transportation network and rich social programs.

Eker emphasized that despite this strong foundation, Istanbul captures far less market share than it could.

“If Istanbul rises to the fifth place it deserves, the city could generate around $10 billion in additional revenue,” he noted.

He also highlighted Antalya’s strong position in the sector, supported by its all‑inclusive hotels and large conference halls.

Congress tourism brings significant economic value to the cities that host such events, Eker said. In line with Türkiye’s goal of extending tourism across all 12 months and all 81 provinces, he pointed out that cities such as Mardin, Diyarbakır, Rize and Nevşehir also have the capacity to host congresses.

Eker stated that congress tourism performed well in 2025 compared with previous years, adding that 2011 remains Türkiye's best year in this segment and that efforts continue to return to that level.

Underscoring the high added value of the sector, Eker said: “In congress tourism, per‑capita tourism income can reach $3,000. It is also a type of tourism that fills our low‑season periods.”