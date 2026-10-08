Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

ISTANBUL

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek attended the opening of the International Justice Summit, held at Çırağan Palace under the theme “The Future of Justice: A Common Responsibility for Humanity,” and delivered a speech. (AA Photo)

Istanbul on Oct. 8 hosted the International Justice Summit, bringing together justice ministers, members of the judiciary and law professors from various countries, as Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek stressed that international law must be applied equally to all actors.

The summit, which will conclude on Oct. 9, features representatives from more than 70 countries.

A total of 40 speakers are scheduled to address eight separate sessions, while bar associations from 18 countries and more than 30 international organizations are also taking part.

In his opening remarks, Gürlek said Israel prevented the Palestinian justice minister from attending the summit.

“Palestinian Justice Minister Sharhabil al-Zaim had also been invited to our summit. However, we have learned that he will be unable to attend because the Israeli authorities have not allowed him to leave the country,” Gürlek said.

He described as “extremely concerning” the fact that a justice minister had been prevented from attending an international meeting at a platform convened to discuss international cooperation, the rule of law and the universality of justice.

Gürlek stressed that international law can only truly constitute law when it is applied equally to all actors.

“A rule derives its legal character not from being applied only in certain circumstances or to certain actors, but from preserving its universal character. For this reason, we believe the international community must take action without further delay,” he said.

Gürlek also underlined the importance of “effectively investigating allegations of violations, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable, preserving evidence, safeguarding the rights of victims, and supporting independent and impartial judicial mechanisms.”