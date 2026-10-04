Iran FM rejects military solution to conflict with US

Iran FM rejects military solution to conflict with US

TEHRAN
Iran FM rejects military solution to conflict with US

AFP Photo

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Oct. 4 no military solution exists to his country's conflict with the United States as negotiations reach an apparent impasse.


Speaking to foreign ambassadors, Araghchi warned any renewed attacks would trigger stronger countermeasures. "If our enemies again choose the path of military confrontation, our response will be stronger than before, and we will defend ourselves with even more force," he said.


"There is no military solution, nor any solution based on new sanctions," he said, adding only negotiations based on justice and fairness could end the standoff.


The diplomatic deadlock follows a heavy bombardment campaign launched by the US and Israel in late February. Washington has recently scaled back military strikes in favor of economic pressure, with the US military carrying out no strikes against Iran since Sept. 1.


Bilateral talks collapsed following disagreements over transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted a tentative memorandum of understanding reached in June. Tehran has sought control over the vital shipping corridor and targeted commercial vessels attempting transit without authorization.


Indirect talks held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly stalled after President Donald Trump rejected a seven-point proposal presented by Iranian negotiators to reopen the waterway, though Washington kept options open for further talks or military action.


Top US cabinet officials met on Oct. 2 to review the war alongside the conflict in Yemen, where Tehran-backed Houthi forces have engaged government troops and targeted Saudi Arabia.

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