IMF clears the way for Sri Lanka to draw $345 mn

COLOMBO

International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington D.C. (AFP)

The International Monetary Fund said it had reached a preliminary agreement with Sri Lanka that will allow it to access about $345 million from its $2.9 billion bailout programme.

The Washington-based lender also warned that higher energy prices, the El Nino climate phenomenon and the Middle East conflict could threaten its economic recovery.

The agreement marks the latest milestone in Sri Lanka's recovery from its worst economic crisis, which culminated in a sovereign default on $46 billion of external debt in 2022.

The South Asian nation secured a four-year $2.9 billion IMF rescue package in 2023.

"Sri Lanka's economy has proved remarkably resilient to successive shocks," the IMF said in a statement, noting the economy had recorded 11 consecutive quarters of expansion after contracting 7.3 percent in 2022.

But the country "continues to face downside risks from uncertainty over the duration and intensity of the Middle East war, global trade policy, and the impact of El Nino", it added.

The IMF also criticised the government's decision earlier this month to reinstate a $126 million diesel subsidy, saying fuel prices should continue to adjust in line with international markets while protecting vulnerable households.

It said the central bank should be prepared to tighten monetary policy further if higher energy prices trigger a second round of inflation.