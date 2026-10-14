Historic structure restored for academy

MUĞLA

Kızılhan was the only known example in Anatolia combining a single courtyard with a two-story layout. (AA Photo)

Restoration is underway at Kızılhan, a historic building nestled in the ancient city of Beçin in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Milas district, to transform it into an academic hub for social science summer schools, conferences and symposiums.



Professor Kadir Pektaş, head of excavations at Beçin ancient city, told state-run Anadolu Agency that conservation and restoration work had been the main focus at the archaeological site this year.



He said the restoration of Anonymous Tomb No. 1, located in the cemetery opposite the entrance to the inner castle, had been completed, while work on Kızılhan, situated opposite the madrasa and mosque, was continuing.



Pektaş said Kızılhan was a monumental structure built during the reign of the Menteşe Beylik in the 14th or 15th century.



Emphasizing that Kızılhan was the only known example in Anatolia combining a single courtyard with a two-story layout, he described it as a unique and distinctive example of Turkish architecture.



Pektaş said the domes on the upper floor and the vault on the lower floor had collapsed, adding that the restoration project included repairs to the domes, vault and walls.



He noted that the team had largely used the building’s original materials during the restoration.



“We are not undertaking extensive reconstruction here. We have reinforced the surviving walls. We have also repaired the domes and vault using stones and bricks that originally belonged to the structure and were found scattered around Beçin Ancient City,” he said.

Restoration expected to be completed early next year



Pektaş said the restoration was being carried out with support from the General Directorate of Cultural

Heritage and Museums and the Muğla Governorship’s Investment Monitoring and Coordination Directorate.



The project is expected to be completed in early 2027, he added.



Pektaş said the aim was to ensure that the historic building would be used regularly once the restoration was finished.



“After the restoration of Kızılhan is completed, we plan to use it as a venue for summer school activities in the field of social sciences. It will also host various conferences and symposiums,” he said.



He added that the project would ensure not only the preservation of the historic structure but also its continued use.



The restoration is expected to contribute to the preservation of a building considered significant for Turkish archaeology, architecture and art history, allowing it to be passed on to future generations.