Gold Trump statue to be displayed in Antalya during COP31

Gold Trump statue to be displayed in Antalya during COP31

ISTANBUL
Gold Trump statue to be displayed in Antalya during COP31

Visitors looks at a scupture titled "The Orange Plague" by Danish artist Jens Galschiot, depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, on display at the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France, Wednesday Oct. 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

A satirical statue depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump naked and covered in gold will be brought to Antalya for the U.N. COP31 climate summit, where world leaders and negotiators are gathering to advance international climate action.

Created by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt, the 2.6-meter sculpture, titled “The Orange Plague,” portrays Trump sitting on the back of a smaller man. One hand holds a golf club, while the other carries a set of scales symbolizing justice. The statue is coated in 23-karat gold, drawing attention to the artist’s criticism of the president’s political style and displays of wealth.

A plaque on its base reads: “I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back. — The King of Injustice.”

Through the image of a naked ruler, the artist is thought to invoke the expression “The Emperor Has No Clothes,” suggesting that power and authority can conceal weakness and hypocrisy. The gold finish also alludes to the lavish gold decorations associated with Trump’s properties and interiors.

The sculpture has previously been exhibited in public at the Munich Security Conference and during COP30, the U.N. climate conference held in Brazil. It has also been displayed outside the European Parliament building in Strasbourg.

The United Nations climate summit will be held in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together thousands of delegates and world leaders from about 198 UN member states. The first COP summit to be hosted by Türkiye, it will be chaired by Australia, while the International Energy Agency (IEA) will serve as a strategic partner.

There is broad support for its centerpiece goal: Raising the share of global energy demand met by electricity from around 20 percent today to 35 percent by 2035. Türkiye is curating an “action agenda” alongside the negotiations that encourages countries to support non-binding pledges on issues from artificial intelligence to waste management.

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