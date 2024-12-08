Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

ISTANBUL
Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

Türkiye is acting carefully to ensure that Daesh/ISIS and PKK terrorists do not exploit the situation in post-Assad regime Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday.

During the over decade-long Syrian civil war, both terrorist groups have used the lack of an effective administration to have free reign, with the PKK/YPG seeking to establish a terrorist corridor along the border with Türkiye, and Turkish troops deployed to prevent that threat.

Stressing that Turkish officials are in contact with their US counterparts, Fidan urged all actors in the region and elsewhere to act calmly and carefully, as the region must not be dragged into further instability.

Stressing that Türkiye places great importance on Syria's national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Fidan stated the Syrian state institutions must be protected and the opposition forces must immediately unite.

The Syrian people will reshape their country's future, he said, adding that millions of Syrians who had to leave their country during the long civil war can now return.

Stating that Türkiye will continue to work with Syria's new administration, using everything it has together with regional neighbors to rebuild the country, Fidan said that they have no information on the whereabouts of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad, adding that he might be abroad.

Since the capital Damascus on Sunday came under the control of anti-regime forces, there have been rumors that Assad fled, but nothing has been confirmed.

Road to Assad regime collapse

 

After a long period of relative calm, clashes broke out between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

On Nov. 30, anti-regime groups took control of most of the center of Aleppo from regime forces, and on the same day, they gained control over the entire Idlib province. Last Thursday, after fierce clashes, the groups took the city center of Hama from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups captured some settlements in the strategically important province of Homs, a gateway to the capital Damascus, and started to advance there.

On Friday, armed opposition groups launched an operation in the Daraa province on Syria's border with Jordan and recaptured the city center from the regime forces after clashes.

On Saturday, the entire province of Suwayda in southern Syria also came under the control of opposition groups. On the same day, local opposition groups in Quneitra also took control of the provincial center.

In the province of Homs, which leads to the capital, anti-regime forces took control of the provincial center on Saturday.

Groups advancing against Assad regime forces entered the southern suburbs of Damascus later on Saturday. Regime forces also withdrew from the Defense and Interior ministries and the international airport in Damascus.

As anti-regime armed groups started to dominate the capital, the Assad regime on Sunday morning quickly lost all control of Damascus.

Separately, in Operation Dawn of Freedom launched by the opposition Syrian National Army against the terrorist organization PKK/YPG in rural areas of Aleppo on Dec.1, the Tel Rifaat district center was liberated from terrorism.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

    SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

  2. Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

    Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

  3. November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

    November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

  4. Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

    Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

  5. Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria

    Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria
Recommended
Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria

Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria
Türkiye, US defense chiefs discuss Syria over phone

Türkiye, US defense chiefs discuss Syria over phone
Türkiye does not have eyes even on pebble of any country: Erdoğan

Türkiye does not have eyes 'even on pebble of any country': Erdoğan

Türkiye warns Greek Cyprus increasing armament risk arms race on island

Türkiye warns Greek Cyprus' increasing armament risk 'arms race' on island
Borusan celebrates its 80th anniversary

Borusan celebrates its 80th anniversary
HBO Max to launch in Türkiye next year

HBO Max to launch in Türkiye next year
WORLD SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

The Syrian National Army (SNA) continues its operation in Manbij against the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, having already taken control of 80 percent of the city in Syria’s north, Turkish security sources said on Dec. 8.
ECONOMY November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

Discounts offered by retailers during what is called “Legendary November” created a total business volume of more than 500 billion Turkish Liras ($14.4 billion).

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿