Türkiye unveils conservation efforts for Anatolian scorpion

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has launched a conservation initiative for scorpions in Anatolia, granting operational permits to dozens of facilities for the production of scorpions, whose venom holds significant importance.

Particularly noteworthy is the Anatolian black scorpion, scientifically known as Androctonus turkiyensis, which has been documented in international literature. Due to its venom, this species is of great medical value and is in high demand for the production of antivenom.

The Hottentotta saulcyi (commonly known as the Mardin scorpion in the country’s southeast) and Leiurus abdullahbayrami (yellow scorpion) are also cultivated for their venom in some establishments.

These venomous substances are exported to countries, including Denmark, the U.K., Germany, India, China, Japan and South Korea.

Following the publication of the relevant regulation, efforts to establish scorpion production facilities in Türkiye have accelerated.

The ministry’s livestock unit has provided "project suitability opinions" for a total of 86 facilities, primarily in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep, Mardin and Şanlıurfa, as well as in the capital Ankara, the southern city of Antalya, the central province of Konya and Elazığ in the country’s east.

In recent years, bio criminal activities related to the illicit collection of these valuable species from nature and their illegal exports have increased globally due to economic motives.

As part of the commitment to preserving biodiversity, the ministry has suspended all permits for the capture of scorpion species from the wild since 2024.

Those who violate this directive will face a fine of more than 557,000 Turkish Liras ($14,680).

“We are resolutely implementing and will continue to enforce measures to safeguard Türkiye’s rare and invaluable biodiversity,” Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said in a written statement.