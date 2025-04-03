Türkiye unveils conservation efforts for Anatolian scorpion

Türkiye unveils conservation efforts for Anatolian scorpion

ANKARA
Türkiye unveils conservation efforts for Anatolian scorpion

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has launched a conservation initiative for scorpions in Anatolia, granting operational permits to dozens of facilities for the production of scorpions, whose venom holds significant importance.

 

Particularly noteworthy is the Anatolian black scorpion, scientifically known as Androctonus turkiyensis, which has been documented in international literature. Due to its venom, this species is of great medical value and is in high demand for the production of antivenom.

 

The Hottentotta saulcyi (commonly known as the Mardin scorpion in the country’s southeast) and Leiurus abdullahbayrami (yellow scorpion) are also cultivated for their venom in some establishments.

 

These venomous substances are exported to countries, including Denmark, the U.K., Germany, India, China, Japan and South Korea.

 

Following the publication of the relevant regulation, efforts to establish scorpion production facilities in Türkiye have accelerated.

 

The ministry’s livestock unit has provided "project suitability opinions" for a total of 86 facilities, primarily in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep, Mardin and Şanlıurfa, as well as in the capital Ankara, the southern city of Antalya, the central province of Konya and Elazığ in the country’s east.

 

In recent years, bio criminal activities related to the illicit collection of these valuable species from nature and their illegal exports have increased globally due to economic motives.

 

As part of the commitment to preserving biodiversity, the ministry has suspended all permits for the capture of scorpion species from the wild since 2024.

 

Those who violate this directive will face a fine of more than 557,000 Turkish Liras ($14,680).

 

“We are resolutely implementing and will continue to enforce measures to safeguard Türkiye’s rare and invaluable biodiversity,” Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said in a written statement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

    Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

  2. Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

    Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

  3. Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

    Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

  4. Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order

    Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order

  5. Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits

    Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits
Recommended
Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety
CHP to hold extraordinary convention amid trustee claims

CHP to hold extraordinary convention amid trustee claims
At least nine dead after migrant boat sinks in Aegean

At least nine dead after migrant boat sinks in Aegean
Türkiye condemns Israeli ministers Al-Aqsa visit

Türkiye condemns Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa visit
11 detained as part of probe over boycott calls

11 detained as part of probe over boycott calls
Ankara urges Paris to avoid double standards over İmamoğlu case

Ankara urges Paris to avoid double standards over İmamoğlu case
Gov’t mulls tiered pricing system for gas bills

Gov’t mulls tiered pricing system for gas bills
WORLD Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a blatant violation

Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

Syria on Thursday condemned deadly Israeli strikes across the country as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, after Israel said it struck "military capabilities.”
ECONOMY Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye and the EU developed a consensus on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Thursday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿