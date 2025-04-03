Türkiye plans to launch spaceport

Türkiye plans to launch spaceport

ANKARA
Türkiye plans to launch spaceport

Türkiye is preparing to establish its own spaceport as part of its National Space Program, a significant move aimed at enhancing the country's space capabilities and autonomy, local media reported on April 2.

The Spaceport Türkiye initiative is not only expected to bolster national interests but also offer commercial launch services to international clients.

According to relevant government sources speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, efforts are currently underway to identify an ideal site for the spaceport.

Authorities and private sector entities are actively assessing potential locations, with equatorial nations like Somalia being seriously considered due to the technical advantages they offer for satellite launches.

The facility will initially concentrate on launching domestically developed satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO).

These missions will be carried out using locally engineered launch vehicles that are currently in development.

In subsequent stages, the spaceport is anticipated to accommodate commercial satellite launches, which will not only generate economic returns but also attract international clients.

national space progrm,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

    Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

  2. Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

    Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

  3. Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

    Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

  4. Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order

    Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order

  5. Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits

    Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits
Recommended
Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety
CHP to hold extraordinary convention amid trustee claims

CHP to hold extraordinary convention amid trustee claims
At least nine dead after migrant boat sinks in Aegean

At least nine dead after migrant boat sinks in Aegean
Türkiye condemns Israeli ministers Al-Aqsa visit

Türkiye condemns Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa visit
11 detained as part of probe over boycott calls

11 detained as part of probe over boycott calls
Ankara urges Paris to avoid double standards over İmamoğlu case

Ankara urges Paris to avoid double standards over İmamoğlu case
Gov’t mulls tiered pricing system for gas bills

Gov’t mulls tiered pricing system for gas bills
WORLD Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a blatant violation

Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

Syria on Thursday condemned deadly Israeli strikes across the country as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, after Israel said it struck "military capabilities.”
ECONOMY Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye and the EU developed a consensus on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Thursday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿