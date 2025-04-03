Türkiye plans to launch spaceport

ANKARA

Türkiye is preparing to establish its own spaceport as part of its National Space Program, a significant move aimed at enhancing the country's space capabilities and autonomy, local media reported on April 2.

The Spaceport Türkiye initiative is not only expected to bolster national interests but also offer commercial launch services to international clients.

According to relevant government sources speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, efforts are currently underway to identify an ideal site for the spaceport.

Authorities and private sector entities are actively assessing potential locations, with equatorial nations like Somalia being seriously considered due to the technical advantages they offer for satellite launches.

The facility will initially concentrate on launching domestically developed satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO).

These missions will be carried out using locally engineered launch vehicles that are currently in development.

In subsequent stages, the spaceport is anticipated to accommodate commercial satellite launches, which will not only generate economic returns but also attract international clients.