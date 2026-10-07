Finland orders halt to work on Google's data center sites

Finland orders halt to work on Google's data center sites

HELSINKI
Finland orders halt to work on Googles data center sites

An aerial view shows the site where Google's data centre is set to be built in Muhos, Finland, on September 29, 2026 (AFP Photo)

A Finnish authority on Oct. 6 ordered work on two of Google's data center sites in the country halted until mandatory environmental impact assessments have been completed.

The U.S. tech giant announced in September a 13-billion-euro ($15 billion) investment in digital infrastructure Finland over the next two years to power its AI ambitions.

Google has called the data center projects in the municipalities of Muhos, Vaala, Kajaani and Hamina its single biggest investment in Europe.

But the Finnish Supervisory Agency (LVV) said it had demanded that Tuike Finland, a company representing Google, "immediately suspend, and no later than Oct. 23, 2026, all preparatory measures that would significantly alter the environment in connection with the planned data centre projects in Muhos and Kajaani."

The agency has been investigating whether Tuike Finland cleared hundreds of hectares of forest in Muhos and Kajaani without a mandatory environmental impact assessment.

Tuike Finland must provide an explanation and detail how it intends to proceed by October 14.

If it fails to comply with the demand, the agency said it may initiate "enforcement proceedings."

According to the head of LVV's environment department Tommi Muilu, trees have been removed, topsoil stripped, site roads and storage areas constructed and ditches altered.

data centers, environmental impact assesment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

    Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

  2. Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

    Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

  3. Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

    Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

  4. Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

    Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

  5. EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

    EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension
Recommended
Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process
Government bonds deliver highest real return in September

Government bonds deliver highest real return in September
Export expectations index falls , import outlook strengthens

Export expectations index falls , import outlook strengthens
Former minister Kaya questioned in fund probe

Former minister Kaya questioned in fund probe
Türkiye prioritizes macro-financial stability amid global headwinds

Türkiye prioritizes macro-financial stability amid global headwinds
Housing crisis set to dominate Spains snap election

Housing crisis set to dominate Spain's snap election
$1.2 bln IMF bailout for Pakistan clears key hurdle

$1.2 bln IMF bailout for Pakistan clears key hurdle
WORLD EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

Visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on Oct. 8 that the bloc was in favor of extending the mandate of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon, which is to expire this year.
ECONOMY Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Lawmakers from Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have drafted new legislation aimed at safeguarding investor rights and ensuring transparency during the liquidation of investment funds hit by the ongoing financial crisis, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿