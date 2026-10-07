Experts warn of ‘social contagion’ risk after school attacks

Experts warn of ‘social contagion’ risk after school attacks

ISTANBUL
Experts warn of ‘social contagion’ risk after school attacks

This photo shows Şeyh Şamil Imam Hatip Middle School, where the Oct. 6 school attack happened.

A series of school attacks in Türkiye has raised concerns over a potential “social contagion” effect, with experts warning that extensive media coverage and social media exposure could encourage copycat violence, particularly among vulnerable young people.

The latest incident occurred on Oct. 6 at Şeyh Şamil Imam Hatip Middle School in Istanbul’s Başakşehir district, where a 15-year-old student from another school stabbed students. Eight students were injured, one of whom later died. The incident followed attacks or shootings reported in Şanlıurfa, Kahramanmaraş, Manisa and Osmaniye in recent months.

Ayhan Erbay, founding director of Istanbul Kültür University’s Justice and Crime Lab, said research based on U.S. data suggests that a school attack remains “contagious” for about 13 days and is associated with an average of at least 0.22 subsequent incidents.

Another study found that intensive news coverage of school attacks increased the likelihood of subsequent attacks, with the effect lasting between four and 10 days, Erbay said.

Erbay also cited research from Finland showing that people interested in school attacks can form global online subcultures. While some seek to imitate attackers, others contribute to glorifying perpetrators or circulating their motives. “Heroization works in two directions,” Erbay said. “It is a reward given to the attacker afterward, but also a promise to the next person: Becoming someone everyone talks about instead of remaining invisible can be attractive.”

Barış Erdoğan, head of the Sociology Department at Üsküdar University, said violence that once remained largely within schools can now continue online, where images of incidents are recorded and widely circulated. “This can turn violence, for some young people, from an expression of anger into a display of power, visibility and status,” he said, while cautioning against attributing the problem solely to social media. Peer bullying, family problems, exclusion, anxiety about the future, lack of belonging and access to weapons or knives can also contribute.

Erbay urged media outlets to avoid making perpetrators identifiable, particularly when they are minors, and to refrain from publishing details that could facilitate imitation. He also advised against rankings or comparisons such as “deadliest attack,” which could create a perceived benchmark for future attackers. Instead, coverage should focus on victims, those who intervened and what families and institutions can do to prevent further violence, he said.

Parents described shock and fear following the Oct. 6 attack. One parent whose daughter attends the school called for stronger security measures, including controlled entry systems. “The children are not psychologically well. They saw very disturbing things,” the parent said. “This cannot continue like this.”

The Education Ministry said classes at the school were suspended on Oct. 6 and 7 and that psychosocial support had been launched for affected students, teachers and parents. It also said judicial and administrative investigations were underway and assigned two education inspectors to the case. The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) said a court had imposed a broadcasting ban covering reports, interviews and commentary on the incident until the investigation is completed.

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