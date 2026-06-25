Erdoğan says Türkiye stands with Venezuela after quakes

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has offered condolences to Venezuela after two earthquakes struck the country, causing deaths and injuries.

In a message on social media, Erdoğan said Türkiye shared the grief of those who lost their lives in the earthquakes.

“I extend my condolences and get-well wishes to the friendly people and government of Venezuela, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Erdoğan said.

“As Türkiye, we stand with our Venezuelan friends in these painful and difficult days,” he added.

Venezuelan officials said at least 32 people were killed and hundreds injured after two powerful earthquakes hit the country on June 24.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing as authorities warned that the death toll could rise.