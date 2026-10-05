Defense industry’s local content at 83 pct: Görgün

Defense industry’s local content at 83 pct: Görgün

ŞANLIURFA
Defense industry’s local content at 83 pct: Görgün

 

Domestic content in Türkiye’s defense industry has reached 83 percent, up from around 20 percent over the past two decades, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün has said.

Speaking to Radyo D on Oct. 4, the final day of TEKNOFEST Güneydoğu at Şanlıurfa’s GAP Airport, Görgün credited President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s support and confidence in young people for the increase.

Görgün said 97 percent of the sector’s workforce had graduated from Turkish universities, highlighting their contribution to training qualified staff.

The SSB is working closely with universities and the Education Ministry under its National Competence Initiative to develop the skills needed by the industry, he said.

Görgün also outlined the agency’s role in coordinating domestic production of military platforms and their components, including sensors and weapons systems.

The festival drew visitors from neighboring provinces on its final day.

Demirören Media Group, a media partner of the event, hosted Radyo D’s live broadcasts from its stand, where editor-in-chief Fatih Uslu interviewed Görgün.

The group also showcased media technology projects, including Dimi, developed jointly by D-Smart and D Tech Cloud.

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