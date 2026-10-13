‘Compassion Shield’ plan to train families to spot risks

‘Compassion Shield’ plan to train families to spot risks

ANKARA
‘Compassion Shield’ plan to train families to spot risks

Families will receive voluntary training to recognize digital and physical threats, store weapons safely and seek help.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi has introduced the “Şefkat Kalkanı” (Compassion Shield) program, a voluntary initiative designed to equip families with the skills to identify potential threats to children, such as school violence, narcotics and bullying.

It will teach families to recognize risks in digital and real-world settings, safely store firearms and other dangerous tools at home and know whom to contact for help. Public Order, Anti-Narcotics and Cybercrime units will lead the sessions. The training aims to establish an early warning chain so risks can be identified before they escalate, while protecting children’s privacy.

The initiative will also include the Child’s Safe Voice application for children facing bullying or threats. Officials will introduce secure, confidential channels where children can seek help without fear.

Çiftçi called for stronger security at school entrances and exits, in abandoned buildings, on school buses and in areas where children gather. The meeting covered existing school safety measures and plans for the coming period.

“School security has become one of the most important issues today and must be monitored more carefully under the category of crimes against individuals,” he said.

At schools where extra protection is needed, Çiftçi said, the Gendarmerie should assign village guards and temporary village guards, while police watchmen should be posted. They should be on duty 30 minutes before students arrive, he said.

He also instructed Public Order, Anti-Narcotics, Juvenile Branch, Community Policing and Traffic units to step up checks around schools at arrival and dismissal times and during lunch, making their presence more visible.

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