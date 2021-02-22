CHP’s campaign against Albayrak targets me, my family: Erdoğan

  • February 22 2021 17:13:00

CHP’s campaign against Albayrak targets me, my family: Erdoğan

İZMİR
CHP’s campaign against Albayrak targets me, my family: Erdoğan

The main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) campaign regarding former Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak aims to target the president and his family, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 22 stressing that the transactions of the central bank in his term were in line with the law.

“Recently, the CHP has been carrying out a campaign targeting former treasury and finance minister and my entire family, including me. At first, we ignored this campaign,” Erdoğan said, speaking at his party’s provincial congress in the western province of İzmir.

“However, it has now become obligatory for us to respond back to this [campaign] as it has now exceeded beyond the political dimension and has come to the extent of attacking our families, our fundamental rights and freedoms,” he added.

In a social media campaign, the CHP claimed that Albayrak, who is President Erdoğan’s son-in-law, depleted the central bank reserves.

The main opposition also questions the whereabouts of the former minister following his disappearance from the public eye after his resignation in November, 2020.

Transactions over the central bank’s reserves were carried out in accordance with the regulation, Erdoğan emphasized.

“There is no question of money evaporated or abuse. Foreign currency transactions were carried out in line with the market rules and law,” the president said, noting that these financial operations enabled Turkey to stick to its monetary goals during global financial fluctuations.

Erdoğan defended the capacity of Albayrak as an energy minister and finance minister, saying that the reason for criticisms towards Albayrak was because he was not a politician.

“If Mr. Berat had carried out this duty as a politician, evaluations on him could be more objective,” the president stated.

“His biggest misfortune is that the title of the groom has preceded his efforts and background,” he added.

Many practices to make Turkey’s economy stronger were realized during the term of Albayrak, Erdoğan said.

“Among these, one of the things that I see as very important is the development of new models in participating companies and the diversification of interest-free finance models in participation companies,” he stated, referring to the participation banking model of Islamic finance tools.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  2. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  5. Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

    Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation
Recommended
CHP sensitive toward ‘flag and homeland,’ Kılıçdaroğlu says

CHP sensitive toward ‘flag and homeland,’ Kılıçdaroğlu says
Curfew violations continue at same speed

Curfew violations continue at same speed
Number of daily virus cases stuck at certain level, says expert

Number of daily virus cases stuck at certain level, says expert
Anti-terror op launched against PKK in southeast Turkey

Anti-terror op launched against PKK in southeast Turkey
Turkey voices concern over election unrest in Somalia

Turkey voices concern over election unrest in Somalia
Erdoğan, Rouhani discuss relations over phone

Erdoğan, Rouhani discuss relations over phone

WORLD Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy

Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy

The Italian ambassador to Congo and an Italian carabinieri police officer were killed on Feb. 22 while traveling in Congo in a U.N. convoy, the Foreign Ministry said.
ECONOMY Turkish firm sets up Libyas largest concrete factory

Turkish firm sets up Libya's largest concrete factory

A Turkish company, Karanfil Group, has established the largest concrete production facility in Libya, it said on Feb. 22.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.