UN hails Türkiye-brokered deal between Ethiopia and Somalia

UNITED NATIONS

The United Nations on Thursday praised a landmark Türkiye-mediated agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia aimed at resolving their differences.

“We warmly welcome the announcement of the Ankara Declaration between Ethiopia and Somalia under Türkiye’s leadership,” U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated during a press briefing. His response came following Anadolu Agency’s inquiry about the newly signed accord.

Describing the agreement as a “positive move” grounded in “friendship” and “mutual respect,” Dujarric expressed optimism about the negotiations that lie ahead.

“We look forward to the start of the technical discussions on this front and are hopeful for a fully positive outcome,” he added.

Dujarric further acknowledged Türkiye’s pivotal role in facilitating the dialogue.

“We appreciate Türkiye’s efforts in not only bringing the leaders of these two nations together but also in supporting the implementation of this vital agreement,” he noted.

The U.N. reaffirmed its readiness to assist and support the process, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and the political will necessary to resolve “deep and serious differences.”

The announcement followed a high-profile meeting in Ankara, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The three leaders jointly unveiled the Ankara Declaration aimed at fostering peace and cooperation between the East African neighbors.

“We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace and collaboration between Somalia and Ethiopia,” Erdoğan said during a joint news conference in the capital.

Tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia escalated earlier this year following Ethiopia’s controversial agreement with Somaliland, an autonomous region of Somalia, to utilize the Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye has since worked to mediate the differences and encourage reconciliation between the two nations.