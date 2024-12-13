Kocaeli leads country’s GDP per capita

KOCAELİ

Türkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli emerged as the highest gross domestic product per capita with 516,460 Turkish Liras last year, according to data released on Dec. 12 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The metropolis of Istanbul and the capital Ankara trailed Kocaeli, with 510,733 and 438, 242 liras, respectively, in the province-level gross domestic product figures.

Meanwhile, the eastern province of Van came in last place among the country’s 81 provinces with 108,21 liras, followed by another eastern city of Ağrı with 110, 553 and the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa with 116,767 liras.

Istanbul accounted for producing some 30.4 percent of Türkiye’s GDP in 2023, the figures noted, marking the highest gross domestic production in the country with around 8.60 trillion liras.

Overall, Istanbul contributed to 64.8 percent of information and communication activities, 62.5 percent of finance and insurance activities and 45.9 percent of professional, administrative and support service activities. The province accounted for 40.4 percent of the services sector and 28.9 percent of the construction sector.

At 35.7 percent, the services sector accounted for the largest portion of Istanbul's overall GDP in 2023.

Konya led the agricultural, forestry, and fishing sectors with a 6.2 percent share, while the capital Ankara took first place in other service activities, with a 45.4 percent share.