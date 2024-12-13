Kocaeli leads country’s GDP per capita

Kocaeli leads country’s GDP per capita

KOCAELİ
Kocaeli leads country’s GDP per capita

Türkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli emerged as the highest gross domestic product per capita with 516,460 Turkish Liras last year, according to data released on Dec. 12 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The metropolis of Istanbul and the capital Ankara trailed Kocaeli, with 510,733 and 438, 242 liras, respectively, in the province-level gross domestic product figures.

Meanwhile, the eastern province of Van came in last place among the country’s 81 provinces with 108,21 liras, followed by another eastern city of Ağrı with 110, 553 and the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa with 116,767 liras.

Istanbul accounted for producing some 30.4 percent of Türkiye’s GDP in 2023, the figures noted, marking the highest gross domestic production in the country with around 8.60 trillion liras.

Overall, Istanbul contributed to 64.8 percent of information and communication activities, 62.5 percent of finance and insurance activities and 45.9 percent of professional, administrative and support service activities. The province accounted for 40.4 percent of the services sector and 28.9 percent of the construction sector.

At 35.7 percent, the services sector accounted for the largest portion of Istanbul's overall GDP in 2023.

Konya led the agricultural, forestry, and fishing sectors with a 6.2 percent share, while the capital Ankara took first place in other service activities, with a 45.4 percent share.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

    South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

  2. Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

    Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

  3. Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

    Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

  4. Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

    Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

  5. A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı

    A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı
Recommended
Ministry takes action to reduce melatonin consumption

Ministry takes action to reduce melatonin consumption
Safranbolu marks three decades as UNESCO World Heritage gem

Safranbolu marks three decades as UNESCO World Heritage gem
Fees for burial plots in Istanbul see significant hike

Fees for burial plots in Istanbul see significant hike
Türkiye says its embassy in Damascus to open on Saturday

Türkiye says its embassy in Damascus to open on Saturday
Türkiye on eve of new era, Erdoğan says after Assads fall

Türkiye on eve of new era, Erdoğan says after Assad's fall
Authorities accelerate tax audits on life coaches

Authorities accelerate tax audits on life coaches
Türkiye, US to work together on Syria despite differences

Türkiye, US to work together on Syria despite differences
WORLD South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".
ECONOMY Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Ankara aims to start trial production at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿