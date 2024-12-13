Artvin landslide shifts 100,000 tons of soil

Artvin landslide shifts 100,000 tons of soil

TRABZON
Artvin landslide shifts 100,000 tons of soil

Investigations have revealed that some 100,000 tons of soil mass moved in the landslide that hit the Black Sea province of Artvin on Dec. 8.

The landslide gripped the Arhavi district at around 3:30 a.m., resulting in the closure of the Black Sea coastal road to traffic in both directions. The bodies of four individuals were recovered from a car buried under the landslide a day after the disaster.

Expert analyses conducted following the incident revealed that the landslide may have been triggered by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck the Hemşin district in the Black Sea city of Rize on Nov. 15.

“Türkiye is prone to earthquakes. In our own district, we have gradually begun to experience the earthquake's aftereffects. According to our prediction, earthquakes do trigger the landslides. This is the manner in which we continue our line of work,” geological engineer Professor Dr. Hakan Ersoy from Karadeniz Technical University noted.

The earthquake hitting Rize had previously sparked concerns, as the province has not been deemed one of the most alarming areas in terms of earthquake hazards.

Ersoy noted that following this rare earthquake, two landslides had also struck the Çayeli district of the province, emphasizing the need to evaluate landslides in the region in light of recent tremors.

“Beginning in Georgia’s Batumi, [Black Sea province of] Giresun and [Black Sea city of Trabzon’s] Akçaabat experience earthquakes with magnitudes of 2 to 3 along the coast. This raises the question of whether landslides in the Eastern Black Sea region are caused by these earthquakes,” Ersoy noted.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

    South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

  2. Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

    Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

  3. Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

    Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

  4. Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

    Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

  5. A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı

    A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı
Recommended
Ministry takes action to reduce melatonin consumption

Ministry takes action to reduce melatonin consumption
Safranbolu marks three decades as UNESCO World Heritage gem

Safranbolu marks three decades as UNESCO World Heritage gem
Fees for burial plots in Istanbul see significant hike

Fees for burial plots in Istanbul see significant hike
Türkiye says its embassy in Damascus to open on Saturday

Türkiye says its embassy in Damascus to open on Saturday
Türkiye on eve of new era, Erdoğan says after Assads fall

Türkiye on eve of new era, Erdoğan says after Assad's fall
Authorities accelerate tax audits on life coaches

Authorities accelerate tax audits on life coaches
Türkiye, US to work together on Syria despite differences

Türkiye, US to work together on Syria despite differences
WORLD South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".
ECONOMY Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Ankara aims to start trial production at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿