Landlord gets prison term over online harassment

Landlord gets prison term over online harassment

ANKARA
Landlord gets prison term over online harassment

In a rare case, a landlord in the capital Ankara has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for employing outrageous methods to evict his tenant, local media reported on April 1.

The landlord, who had rented an apartment to G.A., used deceitful tactics by creating fake dating profiles and sharing her phone number to harass her.

The case unfolded after G.A. applied a legal 25 percent rent increase in 2023, prompting the landlord to demand she vacate the premises. Refusing without a formal eviction order, G.A. reported the matter to authorities.

An investigation led to the discovery that the IP addresses linked to the fake profiles traced back to V.C., the landlord. On Jan. 14, an Ankara convicted V.C., sentencing him to three months for disturbing the peace and two years for the illegal data offense.

However, the court decided to suspend the execution of the sentence, citing the absence of prior criminal convictions and the lack of harm to the victim.

online harassment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

    Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

  2. Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

    Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

  3. Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

    Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

  4. Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

    Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

  5. 34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

    34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
Recommended
Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris
Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines
Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024
34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
Govt mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills

Gov't mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills
Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls

Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls
Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings

Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings
WORLD Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on April 2 a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.
ECONOMY Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Passenger traffic at Istanbul’s airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿